Cerro Gordo County could start seeing COVID-19 vaccines by the week of December 14

Near the end of Wednesday afternoon's press conference between the City of Mason City and CG Public Health, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft shared with Mayor Bill Schickel how difficult it is to be doing the work his department does right now at a time when COVID-19 is such a problem.
"I’m hearing more and more from people, people that I know and work with, have lost loved ones, friends and family members. That’s tough to come in here and disconnect yourself from those stories," Hanft said.
Right now, the area trends aren't seeing major downturns.
Through Wednesday, active COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County are at 1,765 while 1,845 people are listed as having recovered from the virus according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The positive test rate for the past two weeks is currently at 21.6%. Thirty-seven percent of people in the county testing positive are symptomatic, seven percent are asymptomatic and fifty-five percent are still pending.
Statewide, there have now been 2,449 people who have died with coronavirus. Forty-eight of those cases were in Cerro Gordo.
With the exception of the positive test rate, which is down from 22.1%, all other numbers are up from Monday. Nearly 100 new cases have been added. Four more deaths of people with COVID-19 have been recorded.
If current trends stand, the number of total cases in Cerro Gordo County (3,658) would double in 29 days. That would mean 7,316 cases, which would be about 17.2% of the total population of Cerro Gordo.
During the press conference, Hanft did point to at one least positive development that might be seen in the county in less than two weeks: a vaccine.
According to him, the county might start getting COVID-19 vaccines the week of Dec. 14 that would go to healthcare workers as well as those in long-term care facilities. From there, distribution would try to hit other essential workers (possibly including police, firefighters and teachers) and then people with underlying health conditions.
"We’re talking about very small quantities initially," Hanft said. "Some of the logistics we’re still waiting on."
Hanft suggested that vaccines might get to the general population by April. The tentative plan for distribution at that point would be to create a drive-thru type of administration process.
Even with something intended for easier access, Hanft did still acknowledge that there would be difficulties. The Pfizer vaccine follows a two-dose schedule, which means that health officials helping to administer the vaccine would need to do a follow-up when the time is necessary.
"There are some additional tricks that we’re going to have to follow through on and get people that follow-up dose," Hanft said.
According to a report from the Associated Press, a Food and Drug Administration spokesman said the agency must review thousands of pages of technical information provided by vaccine developers to ensure the shots were studied and manufactured properly.
Later this month, the FDA will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Current estimates project that no more than 20 million doses of each vaccine will be available by the end of 2020. And each product requires two doses. As a result, the shots will be rationed in the early stages.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
