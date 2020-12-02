Cerro Gordo County could start seeing COVID-19 vaccines by the week of December 14

With the exception of the positive test rate, which is down from 22.1%, all other numbers are up from Monday. Nearly 100 new cases have been added. Four more deaths of people with COVID-19 have been recorded.

If current trends stand, the number of total cases in Cerro Gordo County (3,658) would double in 29 days. That would mean 7,316 cases, which would be about 17.2% of the total population of Cerro Gordo.

During the press conference, Hanft did point to at one least positive development that might be seen in the county in less than two weeks: a vaccine.

According to him, the county might start getting COVID-19 vaccines the week of Dec. 14 that would go to healthcare workers as well as those in long-term care facilities. From there, distribution would try to hit other essential workers (possibly including police, firefighters and teachers) and then people with underlying health conditions.

"We’re talking about very small quantities initially," Hanft said. "Some of the logistics we’re still waiting on."

Hanft suggested that vaccines might get to the general population by April. The tentative plan for distribution at that point would be to create a drive-thru type of administration process.