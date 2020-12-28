Cerro Gordo County could join class-action opioid lawsuit

In the region, Cerro Gordo County isn't alone in weighing such a decision.

Earlier this month, Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman addressed supervisors there about the class-action lawsuit as well as a lawsuit filed by Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller on behalf of the State of Iowa against pharmaceutical companies for opioid epidemics that have impacted counties in Iowa.

Norman told supervisors that if their county does not join this lawsuit by possibly as early as late December, the suit could proceed without Hancock County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that the county does not have sufficient resources to litigate this matter on its own.

Norman estimated that the attorney fees would be about 25 percent of any overall damage award plus various lawsuit costs, which would be divided among the participating counties.

He recommended that the county join the lawsuit against companies that pushed addictive opioid drugs. He noted that if the case against the drug companies fails, counties will not be charged with costs falling on the attorney firms.

At the start of December, the Associated Press reported that the $200 million that Purdue Pharma agree to make immediately available to those damaged by its painkiller, OxyContin, still hadn't been spent.