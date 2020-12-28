Cerro Gordo County could join class-action opioid lawsuit

In Nov. 2019, Cerro Gordo County opted out of a federal class-action case in Cleveland that would push manufacturers and distributors of opioids to pay out for the ongoing crisis that has wracked America and was responsible for as many as 47,000 deaths in 2018.
At the time, County Attorney Carlyle Dalen acknowledged that the opioid crisis has been "a big topic throughout our country" but also mentioned that staying in any one class-action case could exclude the county from other benefits. Just two months prior to that, in September, OxyContin-manufacturer Purdue Pharma tentatively agreed to pay up to $12 billion in lawsuit settlements related to its role in America's opioid crisis.
Now, a little more than a year later, Cerro Gordo County might be reconsidering getting involved in some of these lawsuits.
Dalen said on Tuesday that after the first of the year the county could start having discussions about joining a class-action lawsuit which now has more than 40 Iowa counties signed onto it and is nearing a settlement agreement.
However, Dalen did make it clear again that signing on to any one suit could then preclude any future action the county might want to join involving opioid damages.
In the region, Cerro Gordo County isn't alone in weighing such a decision.
Earlier this month, Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman addressed supervisors there about the class-action lawsuit as well as a lawsuit filed by Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller on behalf of the State of Iowa against pharmaceutical companies for opioid epidemics that have impacted counties in Iowa.
Norman told supervisors that if their county does not join this lawsuit by possibly as early as late December, the suit could proceed without Hancock County.
He said that the county does not have sufficient resources to litigate this matter on its own.
Norman estimated that the attorney fees would be about 25 percent of any overall damage award plus various lawsuit costs, which would be divided among the participating counties.
He recommended that the county join the lawsuit against companies that pushed addictive opioid drugs. He noted that if the case against the drug companies fails, counties will not be charged with costs falling on the attorney firms.
At the start of December, the Associated Press reported that the $200 million that Purdue Pharma agree to make immediately available to those damaged by its painkiller, OxyContin, still hadn't been spent.
According to reporter Geoff Mulvihill, the money isn't being held up by the company but lawyers representing all of the various entities who sued the company.
"The main disagreement is between nearly 3,000 local governments and advocates for those hurt by opioids," Mulvihill wrote. He then went on to report that advocates want the money to go toward emergency services and nonprofits dealing with addiction while state attorneys general are dubious about how effective that would be.
"You see the state AGs come in and block the money, and you're not understanding why," Jill Cichowicz, who lost her twin brother to an overdose and sits on a committee advocating for victims in Purdue's bankruptcy case, said in the story. "We're all baffled."
In 2017, there were 206 opioid-related deaths in the state of Iowa.
A year later, that number dropped to 137.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.