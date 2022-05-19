 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cerro Gordo County Conservation announces Shell Rock Greenbelt open for season

Cerro Gordo County Conservation announced on Thursday the Shell Rock River Greenbelt roads will be open to authorized vehicle traffic.

According to a release, authorized vehicle traffic are those vehicles that have a valid license plate issued by a state department of transportation. All other motorized vehicles are prohibited, like ATV's, UTV's and golf carts.

Cerro Gordo County Conservation would like to remind vehicle users that the roads are a shared roadway with hikers, bicyclists and horses and the speed limit is 15 mph.

All vehicles are required to stay on the main roadway. The roads will remain open, subject to weather conditions, until late November and reopen in late May.

Those with questions can call 641-423-5309.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

