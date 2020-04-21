You are the owner of this article.
Cerro Gordo County collecting requests for protective gear
More than a month  into the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials are continuing to take steps to address the myriad issues caused by the virus.

At the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, the three-member group moved to bolster the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and solidify department operations to try and keep the county government running even with COVID-19 concerns.

For the former, the board unanimously approved a claim from the county's Emergency Management Agency for at least $15,000 worth of PPE to disburse.

According to County Auditor Adam Wedmore, the agency is collecting requests for needed equipment from county and city groups. Once plans are finalized at the end of the week, the county intends to submit its claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement.

The board also unanimously approved a plan for certain staff rotations so that if there would ever be a COVID-19 case in a county department office, the entire office wouldn't shut down for 14 days. 

Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the move is one that's been discussed and worked on since late-February and has been "vetted through elected officials and department managers." Along with that, the plan also adopts quarantine recommendations from various departments of public health for traveling employees who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

