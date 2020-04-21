Cerro Gordo County collecting requests for protective gear

The board also unanimously approved a plan for certain staff rotations so that if there would ever be a COVID-19 case in a county department office, the entire office wouldn't shut down for 14 days.

Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the move is one that's been discussed and worked on since late-February and has been "vetted through elected officials and department managers." Along with that, the plan also adopts quarantine recommendations from various departments of public health for traveling employees who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.