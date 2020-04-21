Cerro Gordo County collecting requests for protective gear

More than a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials are continuing to take steps to address the myriad issues caused by the virus.
At the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, the three-member group moved to bolster the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and solidify department operations to try and keep the county government running even with COVID-19 concerns.
For the former, the board unanimously approved a claim from the county's Emergency Management Agency for at least $15,000 worth of PPE to disburse.
According to County Auditor Adam Wedmore, the agency is collecting requests for needed equipment from county and city groups. Once plans are finalized at the end of the week, the county intends to submit its claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement.
The board also unanimously approved a plan for certain staff rotations so that if there would ever be a COVID-19 case in a county department office, the entire office wouldn't shut down for 14 days.
Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the move is one that's been discussed and worked on since late-February and has been "vetted through elected officials and department managers." Along with that, the plan also adopts quarantine recommendations from various departments of public health for traveling employees who might have been exposed to COVID-19.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.