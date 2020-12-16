Cerro Gordo County Board tries to resolve drainage issue with Bushel Boy, landowners

But Callanan did also make it clear that if both thresholds weren't met, even if one was particularly close, that the board, in its capacity as trustees of the drainage district, had the responsibility to pursue improvements that would end up being assessed to the landowners.

"All I’m saying is that if remonstrance is not met, we go forward with the project," Callanan said.

He did offer that, even if the improvements did go through, the land owners who believe Bushel Boy is responsible for the waterflow issues could file suit. Which drainage district attorney Mike Gabor then offered context on.

According to Gabor, the issue is something that can be sued upon if flow is shown to be altered by the facilities.

As this point, though, there are no current plans for such a suit. Moreover, the improvements haven't been approved. Not yet.

At the end of its meeting on Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors decided to continue the discussion at a Jan. 26 meeting. Part of the thinking behind the extension is that it would allow for any additional landowners to voice their objection to the project. If two more objections were received, the improvements would not go through.