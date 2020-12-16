Cerro Gordo County Board tries to resolve drainage issue with Bushel Boy, landowners

Cerro Gordo County landowner Gary Sutcliffe doesn't feel like paying what's being asked of him.
Certainly not when it's more than $1,100 per acre by his count.
And not when, according to him, he's being asked to pay to address an issue that isn't his fault.
But Sutcliffe is worried that's exactly what he'll have to do if a proposal to make improvements to a drainage district in the area is approved by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. At their meeting on Tuesday morning, the board heard from a number of landowners like Sutcliffe.
The district in question, Drainage District 62, which occupies land around around the Avenue of the Saints in Mason City, is more than 100 years old and last saw major improvements during the John F. Kennedy administration in 1962.
In 2019, the tomato grower Bushel Boy broke ground on $35 million agricultural facilities that rest entirely within Drainage District 62.
In 2020, the engineering firm Bolton & Menk was tasked with doing a topographic study of the area. When they did that, engineer Kent Rode said that the firm's drone footage from June 23 showed still-present surface water runoff that hadn't evaporated or been removed from a 1.8-inch rain on June 19 and a one-inch rain on June 22.
According to Rode, the Bushel Boy site has changed the manner of waterflow in the area. Rode thinks improvements to the drainage district would better accept such rains and help with flow issues in the area.
The problem is that representatives from Bushel Boy don't believe that the facility has contributed to drainage issues in the area and other landowners in the area aren't interested in being assessed for such improvements.
"We didn’t have a problem before Bushel Boy came and now we’ve got a problem," Sutcliffe said.
"We’re not here with the intent or the belief that we have caused this issue," was the way that Bushel Boy framed things during the meeting.
Such a proposal can be "defeated" if a majority of landowners in the area, who own a total of 70% of the land within the drainage district, disapprove of the plan, which is known also as "remonstrance." The issue in this particular case is that only one of those two thresholds has currently been met.
Owners whose land totals 70% in the district are against the proposal, including Bushel Boy, but only 11 out of the 24 landowners are. So they meet the percent threshold, but not the majority threshold.
Landowners at the meeting, including Sutcliffe and Greg Nicholas, who manages Newman Farms in the district, thought that was more than close enough that the board should not consider moving forward with the improvements, especially when a number of the landowners believe they're not the reason improvements are needed.
"It’s pretty clear the cause for request is Bushel Boy," Nicholas said. "There’s no question that the cost of this project is not going to benefit our property."
The board members didn't dispute that argument.
"All avenues tend to point toward Bushel Boy, good, bad and indifferent," District Two Supervisor Casey Callanan said.
But Callanan did also make it clear that if both thresholds weren't met, even if one was particularly close, that the board, in its capacity as trustees of the drainage district, had the responsibility to pursue improvements that would end up being assessed to the landowners.
"All I’m saying is that if remonstrance is not met, we go forward with the project," Callanan said.
He did offer that, even if the improvements did go through, the land owners who believe Bushel Boy is responsible for the waterflow issues could file suit. Which drainage district attorney Mike Gabor then offered context on.
According to Gabor, the issue is something that can be sued upon if flow is shown to be altered by the facilities.
As this point, though, there are no current plans for such a suit. Moreover, the improvements haven't been approved. Not yet.
At the end of its meeting on Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors decided to continue the discussion at a Jan. 26 meeting. Part of the thinking behind the extension is that it would allow for any additional landowners to voice their objection to the project. If two more objections were received, the improvements would not go through.
Nicholas thinks that's the only fair course of action.
"The equitable thing is not to go ahead...That is far more logical than going ahead," Nicholas said. "It doesn’t seem to make sense to me that the board would say we have to approve the project. I don’t think you do."
