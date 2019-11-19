During Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, there were several projects, finished, underway, and yet to be undertaken, for the three-member panel to consider.
Drainage
Perhaps the most pertinent is the ongoing work to a drainage area in the county just west of Rockwell (Drainage District 33) that will cost some $300,000.
As part of the ongoing planning and construction, a work change order totaling about $3,000 was needed for additional tiling in the project. So far, about $85,000 worth of work has been done.
Roadwork
Work on the Kingbird Avenue project (which had bids dating back to July 2018) is now effectively done, according to County Engineer Brandon Billings. He said that at this point what's needed on the road off of 265th Street is "detail stuff."
Other "detail stuff" for the county to work on down the line will be snow mitigation plans as well as a road grading for next summer.
Billings said that there's a possibility of putting snow fences in certain drift-prone areas of the county. "It's getting there, it just hasn't happened yet."
As for the road grading, Billings said that the work would be for Level B roads in Cerro Gordo County.
While some such roads were graded in Summer 2019, Billings pointed out that there are a "lot of Level Bs due for a refresh."
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
