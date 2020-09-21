Cerro Gordo County Board recognizes September as National Recovery Month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors in partnership with YSS Francis Lauer has declared September as National Recovery Month.

District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair Tim Latham signed the proclamation on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the county board’s regular meeting.

According to the proclamation, substance use disorders affect all communities nationwide, but with commitment and support, people with these disorders can achieve healthy lifestyles and lead rewarding lives.

The focus of National Recovery Month is to recognize the journey to recovery and highlight the services available in the community.

YSS Francis Lauer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has served youth and families in North Iowa since 1968.