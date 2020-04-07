Cerro Gordo County Board OKs money for COVID-19 small business relief fund

Two down, one to go.
After the Clear Lake City Council moved forward on $100,000 for small business relief on Monday night, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously followed suit with its financial commitment on Tuesday morning.
Like the City of Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County is also putting $100,000 into a relief fund launched by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation to provide to assistance small businesses impacted by the closures and revenue downturns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the meeting, North Iowa Corridor President and CEO Chad Schreck said that such a fund is needed to help companies with fixed costs pay back things such as utilities or payroll during a time when money just isn't coming in in the same way that it was before the pandemic scrambled everything.
According to Schreck, the funding program (which still needs to be approved by the Mason City Council) will be prioritizing businesses with 25 employees or less with attention paid to those unable to obtain other recovery funds. "We’d be looking at businesses that weren’t able to capitalize on state or federal programs that have already been done," Schreck said.
While the program isn't off and running yet, Schreck said that he hopes to have the full application out by Friday and that applicants will be reviewed as soon as they come in. "At the latest, the week of the 24th we’d be able to start putting money out," Schreck relayed. "We’ve got limited resources but we’re going to do our best."
When the discussion turn to best practices and uses for public tax dollars, Board Chairman Tim Latham made the point that such businesses have done a lot in the past for the community.
"These are the businesses that have given back to our communities for years ... It’s easier to do this to keep them than to go out and try and recruit new businesses," Latham said. Previously, in a news release outlining the plan, Latham shared that he empathized with the current plight of small businesses.
"As a small business person myself, I know how scary it is to not know if you can make the next mortgage payment or payroll, especially when you can’t keep your doors open or serve your customers or generate revenues through no fault of your own," Latham said in the release.
As for Mason City, it won't approve the funding plan outright on Tuesday night but rather set a public hearing date, April 21, where the plan will either be approved or dismissed. Clear Lake's public hearing date is set for April 20.
