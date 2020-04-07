Cerro Gordo County Board OKs money for COVID-19 small business relief fund

According to Schreck, the funding program (which still needs to be approved by the Mason City Council) will be prioritizing businesses with 25 employees or less with attention paid to those unable to obtain other recovery funds. "We’d be looking at businesses that weren’t able to capitalize on state or federal programs that have already been done," Schreck said.

While the program isn't off and running yet, Schreck said that he hopes to have the full application out by Friday and that applicants will be reviewed as soon as they come in. "At the latest, the week of the 24th we’d be able to start putting money out," Schreck relayed. "We’ve got limited resources but we’re going to do our best."

When the discussion turn to best practices and uses for public tax dollars, Board Chairman Tim Latham made the point that such businesses have done a lot in the past for the community.