Cerro Gordo County Board OK's bid for new $3.3 million engineering building

At Tuesday morning's board meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors had some big-ticket items on their agenda to advance.
Two of those items pertained to construction and roadwork with more immediate, tangible costs and benefits while other items, such as an update on the county's continuity of operations plan, are more diffuse but no less impactful.
The board unanimously approved both construction-related county projects, which each came in at over $1 million.
After several months of discussion and pre-work, the county settled on Henkel Construction to take up work on a new county engineering building that will be just west of the county's law enforcement center on Lark Avenue.
Bergland and Cram worked on design aspects for the facility and helped prepare the project for bid letting. According to Bergland and Cram architect Andy Meyer, Henkel Construction submitted a base bid of $3,348,000, which was about $50,000 lower than the next closest bid from Kingland Construction. In total, there were eight bids on the project.
During discussion on the project, Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer asked Andy Meyer what Henkel would be proposing for an end date. "The end date is December 1," Andy Meyer said. "Originally we had set a November 1 date but you kind of have to find a balance with time and money."
Overall costs and bidding for the county's paving work were a bit lower.
According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, the county received a sole bid for $1,764,299 from Heartland Asphalt for resurfacing work on B-20 from Rock Falls to the Floyd County line and on S-62 from Rock Falls to 340th Street.
"The bids came in about 14% higher than we thought and everything was in line but the actual asphalt component," Billings said. But from his perspective, that difference wasn't high enough to justify not accepting the bid for the project.
Near the end of the meeting, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve O'Neil chatted with the board members about considerations for the county's continuity plan.
According to O'Neil it had been several years since there had been any review or revision of the county continuity plan and possible revisions had been considered for more than a year. What he most stressed to Board Members Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts is that if the community should be impacted by a natural disaster or man made disaster, the plan gives direction on how to resume services in the shortest time possible and work toward full implementation.
He recommended that, going forward, such matters should involve a yearly, scheduled sit-down.
