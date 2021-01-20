Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors talks budgets for roads, parks and law enforcement

Of the three, the engineering department had the largest total projected budget at $9.58 million and the most expensive local project with a possible $700,000 for a resurfacing of County Road B15.

That work on B15 is for resurfacing from U.S. 65 West to Lark Avenue and north one mile to 340th Street, but it's not the only work on B15 included. According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, the county is also planning to resurface B15 from Plymouth all the way west to U.S. 65. However, the projects won't be done at the same time and the latter will not use local funds.