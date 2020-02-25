Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors signs off on utility rate change, sets tax levy public hearing date

At Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, the three-member panel made what they characterized as a much needed change in one of the county's cities.
Board members Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts unanimously agreed to amend a 12-year-old ordinance dealing with sanitary sewer rates in Meservey while signing off on their city council's decision to raise their rates.
Beginning July 1, 2020, the new sewer service charge will be $25 per month for the first 3,000 gallons, or fewer, consumed. On July 1, 2022, that number will bump up to a minimum of $28 per month. Above that 3,000 figure, there will be an additional $7 tacked on for each 1,000 gallons consumed.
In approving the changes, Callanan briefly spoke to the need by saying: "(They were) long overdue, I’m glad their city council took measures."
Along with approving tweaks to utility rates, the board also heard tweaks to the county's five-year plan for engineering projects on secondary roads.
During the previous week's meeting, County Engineer Brandon Billings outlined short term projects such as paving for B43 between Highway 65 and Highway S56, as well work budgeted in a five-year plan to address a culvert over a Winnebago River tributary and resurfacing out to the Floyd County line.
And there are still plans to get those done but, at the Tuesday meeting, Billings presented what he called "the barebones" of what the county will get done.
"This is the minimum I’d like to do over the next five years and it satisfies our requirements with the state."
So a project for Jonquil Avenue shifted to a project for Grouse Avenue. The Lark Avenue plan went from 10 miles to six, for now.
One final change the board heard during the 15-minute meeting was a reset on the public hearing date for a proposed property tax levy.
The original date was supposed to be for March 3 but it will now be March 10 because of a notification issue.
In 2016/2017, Cerro Gordo undertook a re-appraisal of every property in the county to assess its value. From the re-appraisal, 2018 residential re-valuations (which 2019-2020 taxes are based on) increased an average of 6.29 percent, according to data provided by the county. That didn't include Mason City, which did its own re-appraisal the same time as the county did.
In Clear Lake, the city will hold a hearing about its property tax levies on March 3. Under the city's proposed budget, the tax levy rate would be $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation.
