Before Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, employee policies around expensing for food and travel were...nebulous.
According to District Three Board Member Chris Watts, there wasn't one in place for predecessors.
"They never had the guidance and spent what they want," Watts said.
With a unanimous 3-0 vote at the meeting, that will change.
Under the plan, the mileage reimbursement rate for the use of personal vehicles in county travel will be 58 cents a mile (which is the allowable rate by the IRS). As for meals, employees can receive a $10 reimbursement for breakfast, a $14 reimbursement for lunch and a $23 reimbursement for dinner in the course of county-related business.
For each case, documentation is required for the reimbursements to occur.
In July, the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors moved to shore up county employee health care benefits for retirees.
The board voted 2-1, with District One Board Member Tim Latham dissenting, to eliminate paying the health insurance premiums and claims for county employees who are at least 58 and worked at least 30 years or who are 60 and worked for 20 years, and elected officials who've served at least two terms, until they qualify for Medicare.
Those who are already retired and taking advantage of the benefit, which was enacted more than a decade ago, will remain grandfathered in. Anyone hired after 2010 isn't eligible for the program.
