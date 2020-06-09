Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors canvass June 2 election

In four county-specific races, no candidate ran and all the votes that were cast were cast for write-in candidates: Democratic nominee for county sheriff, Democratic nominee for Cerro Gordo County District 1 board supervisor, Democratic nominee for Cerro Gordo County District 3 board supervisor and Republican nominee for county auditor. However, according to current County Auditor Adam Wedmore, no write-in candidates met the 5% threshold and will not appear on the November 3 ballot.

Along with certifying this past Tuesday's election results, the three-member board also approved a trio of items totaling more than $100,000.

The county is spending $41,680 to replace a server and $16,693 to renew a contract for a Microsoft data program.

The biggest ticket item of the three is the bid for more than $68,000 put in by Wicks Construction to build a parking lot addition for the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. That bid came in under the $70,025 estimate by engineering consultants from SEH and, according to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, work should be completed by August 21.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

