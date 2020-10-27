Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves withdrawal from County Social Services

In 2018, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors looked at changing mental health service regions from County Social Services (CSS) to CICS. It applied for the change in August of that year, but by October the board withdrew its application.
At that time, County Supervisor Chris Watts, who'd pushed for the change, said that "There (are) too many unknowns out there right now."
The Tuesday morning meeting of the county board played out a bit differently. This go around, Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts unanimously approved motions to withdraw from the agreement creating the 19-county CSS region and send a letter notifying CSS of the withdrawal.
Not that CSS needed to even wait to be notified. Multiple members of the organization, including CSS Executive Director Mary McKinnell, were at the meeting to speak against the county's decision.
"I would really like to see these services continue," McKinnell said. "You truly are ahead of the curve in this county and I would truly be saddened to see you lose any of those services."
Alison Hauser, who works as an administrator for the CSS western quadrant, concurred and spoke to the idea that the switch Cerro Gordo County is making would be a money saver (which is what Watts has previously suggested).
"CICS is spending an additional $1.91 on administrative costs than CSS," she said. "Less services are being provided to constituents and more on administrative."
Local officials were also on hand at the public hearing to speak out against the change.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, who works with CSS, said that he didn't see a compelling reason for the county to make the change.
"There is no guarantee that we are better off in making this move," he said. "This isn’t a money decision. I encourage you to vote against the change." After the event, Watts said over the phone that "It's ultimately not about the money. I do think CICS will provide the best mental health care for Cerro Gordo County."
"I do this with reservation," Latham said before voting to approve the motion to withdraw.
Similarly, his fellow board members also said favorable things about the region before deciding to move on from it.
"I’ve enjoyed working with CSS and I think we’ll have a collaborative relationship with CSS and CICS," Watts said. In 2018, when the county was looking to make the same change, Watts said that CICS' service was "awesome compared to what we got."
Last to speak on the move was Callanan who said that it ultimately was the right decision for all parties involved.
"I’m inclined to move to the new region and it truly for me is not about the money. This has been an ongoing struggle for a while...If I didn’t think the new region couldn’t accommodate some of the most needy and vulnerable, I wouldn’t move forward with this."
