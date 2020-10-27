Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves withdrawal from County Social Services

Not that CSS needed to even wait to be notified. Multiple members of the organization, including CSS Executive Director Mary McKinnell, were at the meeting to speak against the county's decision.

"I would really like to see these services continue," McKinnell said. "You truly are ahead of the curve in this county and I would truly be saddened to see you lose any of those services."

Alison Hauser, who works as an administrator for the CSS western quadrant, concurred and spoke to the idea that the switch Cerro Gordo County is making would be a money saver (which is what Watts has previously suggested).

"CICS is spending an additional $1.91 on administrative costs than CSS," she said. "Less services are being provided to constituents and more on administrative."

Local officials were also on hand at the public hearing to speak out against the change.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, who works with CSS, said that he didn't see a compelling reason for the county to make the change.