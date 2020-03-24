Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves budget

After several weeks of considering a workable budget for the forthcoming fiscal year, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved one at its Tuesday morning meet.
For 2020-2021, the budget sits at $37.99 million which is down by more than $245,000 from the previous year's budget. That's despite the fact that the county is taking on a project for its engineering department that alone will cost $3 million. The next closest capital project is priced out at about $900,000 and involves secondary road work.
Along with those larger changes, multiple levies in Cerro Gordo County will be shifting downward for the next year.
According to Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, the rural levy set at $3.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation will drop to $3.45 while the countywide level will drop from $6.13 to $6.04. And she said that the budget shift is based on those drops. For the coming fiscal year, 52% of the county's revenues are expect to come from net property taxes.
"This is obviously a big part of your job, we’re lowering the levy, which is a good thing while still being able to get essential services out there," District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan said to Mathre. "It’s a good budget. It’s a fair budget. We always try to be conservative and we’ve done that again."
In unanimously approving the budget, Watts echoed Callanan's sentiment and Latham added that they were able to get the budget done while still having ambitious and needed capital projects.
The board's approval comes just one week after Mason City, the county seat, passed its budget which will have $29.8 million in capital project expenditures and comes in at $82.5 million in total revenues.
The city's regular general levy is standing pat at $8.10 per $1,000 at the same time that the special revenue levy is decreasing from $2.989 to $2.969 per $1,000 and the debt levy is increasing from $2.263 to $2.839 per $1,000.
