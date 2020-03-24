Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is obviously a big part of your job, we’re lowering the levy, which is a good thing while still being able to get essential services out there," District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan said to Mathre. "It’s a good budget. It’s a fair budget. We always try to be conservative and we’ve done that again."

In unanimously approving the budget, Watts echoed Callanan's sentiment and Latham added that they were able to get the budget done while still having ambitious and needed capital projects.

The board's approval comes just one week after Mason City, the county seat, passed its budget which will have $29.8 million in capital project expenditures and comes in at $82.5 million in total revenues.

The city's regular general levy is standing pat at $8.10 per $1,000 at the same time that the special revenue levy is decreasing from $2.989 to $2.969 per $1,000 and the debt levy is increasing from $2.263 to $2.839 per $1,000.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.