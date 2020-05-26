Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves budget amendment for $3 million in added spending

The Tuesday morning meeting for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was a morning for budget amendments.
Along with the second amendment to the county's fiscal year 2020 budget, the three-member panel also heard an agenda item for amending the engineering department's own budget.
In total, board members Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts approved $3,496,000 in amended expenditures and $2,055,000 in amended revenues for a net negative of $1,444,000.
According to Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre, the primary reason for expenditure changes is work on the engineering department's new secondary road building which is listed at $1,689,686. Along with the building work, there's an amended $454,025 for Cerro Gordo County Public Health and Cerro Gordo County Juvenile Detention and Probation and $100,000 toward the local "Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund."
On the revenues side, the county took in $512,126 for sale of property near the North Iowa Fairgrounds to Kwik Star for a third Mason City location.
The largest loss contributor was a net negative of $308,554 for Cerro Gordo County Public Health and a net negative of $286,700 for reimbursements to County Social Services (CSS). Until this year, Cerro Gordo County paid employees of CSS and was then reimbursed. Now that CSS has become its own employer, that "revenue" has gone off the books.
"It’s a wash then because we just take it in and give it to them," as Latham characterized the change.
As Mathre pointed out, the budget amendment is the second of the year after $2 million in amendments were approved in January. At that time, the budget amendments largely dealt with secondary roads plans and programs including $80,000 for work on the courthouse parking lot, $180,000 for secondary roads and $1,055,000 for the secondary roads building. Other projects have been amended out and will likely be seen on subsequent budgets.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!