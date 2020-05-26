Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approves budget amendment for $3 million in added spending

On the revenues side, the county took in $512,126 for sale of property near the North Iowa Fairgrounds to Kwik Star for a third Mason City location.

The largest loss contributor was a net negative of $308,554 for Cerro Gordo County Public Health and a net negative of $286,700 for reimbursements to County Social Services (CSS). Until this year, Cerro Gordo County paid employees of CSS and was then reimbursed. Now that CSS has become its own employer, that "revenue" has gone off the books.

"It’s a wash then because we just take it in and give it to them," as Latham characterized the change.

As Mathre pointed out, the budget amendment is the second of the year after $2 million in amendments were approved in January. At that time, the budget amendments largely dealt with secondary roads plans and programs including $80,000 for work on the courthouse parking lot, $180,000 for secondary roads and $1,055,000 for the secondary roads building. Other projects have been amended out and will likely be seen on subsequent budgets.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

