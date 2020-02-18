You are the owner of this article.
Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve roadwork project, adjust timetable on another
Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve roadwork project, adjust timetable on another

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors members Casey Callanan (left), Chris Watts (center) and Tim Latham (right). 

At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, the issue that demanded the most time was roadwork. 

For the county, there's work in the short term with projects, such as paving for B43 between Highway 65 and Highway S56, as well work budgeted in a five-year plan to address a culvert over a Winnebago River tributary and resurfacing out to the Floyd County line. Both the short-term and the long-term plans were approved by the three-member panel on Tuesday.

According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, the B43 paving was a nine-mile project in the five-year plan to start with but was turned into a four-mile project due to budgeting restraints. 

"(It's a) better use of funds to not repave second half, anyway," Billings told the county board who unanimously approved the plan. Primarily what he needed from Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts was signing off on the project's cover sheet so that the work can move into the bid-letting stage. Billings said a major hurdle that the county had to clear was coordinating with the railroad which took much longer than expected. 

As for the second-half of the project, Billings said that it would stay in the five-year plan and would be "three years down the road now." 

In addition to the paving project, the Iowa Department of Transportation has plans to do three bridge replacements near Rockwell. The work, which should last from April through November, would be over the east branch of the Beaverdam Creek in the county starting just north of B-60 for the first bridge and ending just south of B-55.

Along with the B43 work, the board also unanimously approved amending of the five-year plan to add a FEMA culvert that Cerro Gordo County can move to complete. That project is on 225th Street and is budgeted for $121,000. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

