Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve roadwork project, adjust timetable on another

At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, the issue that demanded the most time was roadwork.

For the county, there's work in the short term with projects, such as paving for B43 between Highway 65 and Highway S56, as well work budgeted in a five-year plan to address a culvert over a Winnebago River tributary and resurfacing out to the Floyd County line. Both the short-term and the long-term plans were approved by the three-member panel on Tuesday.

According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, the B43 paving was a nine-mile project in the five-year plan to start with but was turned into a four-mile project due to budgeting restraints.

