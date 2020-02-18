Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve roadwork project, adjust timetable on another

At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, the issue that demanded the most time was roadwork.
For the county, there's work in the short term with projects, such as paving for B43 between Highway 65 and Highway S56, as well work budgeted in a five-year plan to address a culvert over a Winnebago River tributary and resurfacing out to the Floyd County line. Both the short-term and the long-term plans were approved by the three-member panel on Tuesday.
According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, the B43 paving was a nine-mile project in the five-year plan to start with but was turned into a four-mile project due to budgeting restraints.
You have free articles remaining.
"(It's a) better use of funds to not repave second half, anyway," Billings told the county board who unanimously approved the plan. Primarily what he needed from Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts was signing off on the project's cover sheet so that the work can move into the bid-letting stage. Billings said a major hurdle that the county had to clear was coordinating with the railroad which took much longer than expected.
As for the second-half of the project, Billings said that it would stay in the five-year plan and would be "three years down the road now."
In addition to the paving project, the Iowa Department of Transportation has plans to do three bridge replacements near Rockwell. The work, which should last from April through November, would be over the east branch of the Beaverdam Creek in the county starting just north of B-60 for the first bridge and ending just south of B-55.
Along with the B43 work, the board also unanimously approved amending of the five-year plan to add a FEMA culvert that Cerro Gordo County can move to complete. That project is on 225th Street and is budgeted for $121,000.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Take a look at our stories from the weekend you might have missed.
Mild temperatures and sunshine drew large crowds to Clear Lake on Saturday for the annual Color the Wind kite festival. Dozens of colorful kit…
A classic fairy tale is coming to life at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City.
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
Six West Hancock wrestlers made the trip to the Class 1A, District 1 meet on Saturday at Denver High School. Next week, those same six will be…
Saturday is a big day for area high school wrestlers.
The Clear Lake CSD School Board released the Clear Creek secure entry and Lions Field Complex projects out for bid during the school board meeting Thursday evening.
Some girls basketball coaches may have concerns when their team falls behind 7-0 to start a game.
When John Lloyd arrived in North Iowa in 1983, he brought with him an immense passion for hockey.
A true crime podcast turned TV series will feature the unsolved Jodi Huisentruit’s case when it returns this weekend.
For the upperclassmen on the Mason City girls basketball team, Friday was a special night.
"I interviewed Price, the outgoing Iowa Democratic Party chairman, this past week after he announced his intention to resign."
This week, county supervisors boards, across the North Iowa area, considered construction issues, yearly budgets and tax levies.
A Mason City man has been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires over the last few months.
Two North Iowa men hope to establish a stand-up comedy scene in the area.
Lately, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about birthdays. Why?
Iowa Congressman Steve King joined 181 of his Republican colleagues on Thursday in voting against removing a 1982 deadline for state ratificat…
GOP says the action is aimed at ‘activist’ judges; Dems says it’s an assault on women.
Though the lifelong Mason City resident isn't alive to witness the honor, his music still hangs around.
As we look in the rear view mirror and see the Iowa caucuses fade further and further into the distance, you have to wonder whether we’ll ever blaze this trail again.
But the family remains frustrated about timetables and having their motivations ignored.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.