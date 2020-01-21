Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve changes for election officials, authorize construction agreement

Once the project commences, on or around April 6, officials are asking any drivers in the area needing to use the relevant stretch of US 65 to follow a detour that starts at the junction of B-60 and then goes west four miles to S-34 and then north six miles to B-43 and then east four miles back to US-65.

When reviewing the state's plans with the board, County Engineer Brandon Billings said that IDOT wasn't clear why it chose the particular route that it did but that the department has been transparent about its plans to eventually replace five culverts in the area over the next several years.

Snow work

Billings also reported back to the board that though the past weekend's weather gave county workers plenty to deal with, a substantive portion of snow removal was finished on Saturday.

He said that clearance on the paved roads was 100% through Saturday night, while gravel roads were 100% by Sunday.