Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approve changes for election officials, authorize construction agreement

Though Cerro Gordo County is still firmly entrenched in wintertime, the three-member Board of Supervisors spent a good chunk of its Tuesday morning considering business much further into the year.
While one motion slightly tweaked payment for election officials in Cerro Gordo County precincts, another authorized the signing of a detour agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) that would see closures near Rockwell from April through November of this year.
Election officials
Over the past several years, Cerro Gordo County had its payment for election workers to be a daily rate. Chairpersons would receive the equivalent of $11 an hour, while other precinct workers would be paid a rate equivalent to $10 an hour.
With the new resolution, the county will now shift back to paying an hourly rate, but both of rates will be slightly bumped up.
According to Deputy County Auditor Tracie Siemers, chairpersons will now be paid $13 an hour and other precinct workers will be paid $11 an hour. When she was asked by Board Supervisor Chris Watts how long it had been since the rates were last reviewed, Siemers replied that a change was made from the hourly rate to the daily rate in 2015 and then the daily rate was raised in 2019.
Construction project
Though it is still months away, any residents who make use of US-65, from B-60 to B-43, will have to find a new route because of an IDOT project in April to do three bridge replacements near Rockwell.
The work would be over the east branch of the Beaverdam Creek in the county starting just north of B-60 for the first bridge and ending just south of B-55.
Once the project commences, on or around April 6, officials are asking any drivers in the area needing to use the relevant stretch of US 65 to follow a detour that starts at the junction of B-60 and then goes west four miles to S-34 and then north six miles to B-43 and then east four miles back to US-65.
When reviewing the state's plans with the board, County Engineer Brandon Billings said that IDOT wasn't clear why it chose the particular route that it did but that the department has been transparent about its plans to eventually replace five culverts in the area over the next several years.
Snow work
Billings also reported back to the board that though the past weekend's weather gave county workers plenty to deal with, a substantive portion of snow removal was finished on Saturday.
He said that clearance on the paved roads was 100% through Saturday night, while gravel roads were 100% by Sunday.
As for the forthcoming batches of snow, that could produce as much as five inches over the next several days, Billings said that his department is already prepping for it.
Board Supervisor Casey Callanan thanked Billings for that anticipatory work, as well the reactionary work that was done over the weekend, by saying: "We appreciate you guys rising to the occasion."
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.