Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors amends 2020 budget, adds $2 million

Though cost approximations have hovered around $3.5 million, the county is planning on partial funding through the sale of the properties where the current facilities are located. If the bidding and work go smoothly, the engineering department should be opening its new building by fall 2020.

County Engineer Brandon Billings has said that there were certain issues with the current facilities that have made them cost prohibitive. He said that a county building in Clear Lake is in a place where it would cost $1 million just to get back to a "good condition."

During the meeting, Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre made sure to make an important clarification about the specific amendments.

"We have the funds, we just need to have them budgeted."

County budgeting for the next fiscal year should take place sometime in March. Fiscal Year 2021 would then start July 1.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

