Cerro Gordo County Board moves forward on North Iowa Co-op expansion

Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was an extension, a continuation for some of the big-ticket items the three-member panel has seen in recent weeks and months. Two of the biggest, in terms of time and money, the North Iowa Cooperative expansion in Thornton and a possible drainage district reclassification for an area that includes the $35 million Bushel Boy property, both saw advancements at that meeting.

Expansion and reclassification

For the co-op expansion, which county officials have said would create a future tax base and support several new jobs, the supervisors had to approve a zoning change with certain caveats.

One in particular the co-op will have to abide is the placement of vegetative buffering on three sides to better delineate from surrounding properties. According to Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins, some of that would require consultation with relevant conservation groups.