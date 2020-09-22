Cerro Gordo County Board moves forward on North Iowa Co-op expansion

-
Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was an extension, a continuation for some of the big-ticket items the three-member panel has seen in recent weeks and months. Two of the biggest, in terms of time and money, the North Iowa Cooperative expansion in Thornton and a possible drainage district reclassification for an area that includes the $35 million Bushel Boy property, both saw advancements at that meeting.
For the co-op expansion, which county officials have said would create a future tax base and support several new jobs, the supervisors had to approve a zoning change with certain caveats.
One in particular the co-op will have to abide is the placement of vegetative buffering on three sides to better delineate from surrounding properties. According to Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins, some of that would require consultation with relevant conservation groups.
As for the drainage reclassification, the board unanimously approved a preliminary plan but further discussion is set for Dec. 15 at 10:15 a.m. The issue at hand is drainage tile improvements that could run as much as $470,000 for a district that includes Bushel Boy. At the Sept. 15 county board meeting, Kent Rode, a senior project manager for the civil engineering firm Bolton and Menk, said that the recommendation for a reclassification of the district is primarily due to changes in land use by the Bushel Boy property.
"There’s a lot of overland (water) flow that didn’t occur prior to this development," Rode said at the time. He also told the board then that even if the county fully supported reclassification, the majority of land owners in the district could reject the improvements and any work would be stopped.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
