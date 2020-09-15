Cerro Gordo County Board makes decisions on mental health region, expansion proposal, district reclassification

Tuesday morning marked a busy day for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.
Along with the usual reports from the county auditor and county engineer, the board made decisions on three separate items that could impact the county for a long time to come.
First, there was a continuation of a board meeting from Monday where the three supervisors made clear their intent to apply for membership in the CICS mental health region and withdraw from Cerro Gordo County's current mental health region, County Social Services. At Tuesday's meeting, the board approved the motion to formally request joining CICS.
Once CICS receives the application, it would decide at its next meeting whether or not it wants to accept Cerro Gordo into the 11-county mental health region. If CICS did approve, Cerro Gordo would join the region on July 1, 2021 when the new fiscal year starts. That gap in time exists to allow members in both CSS and CICS to adjust their budgets accordingly.
"Nobody wants anybody to pull out and leave the region hanging," District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts said. "By doing this, it’ll be a good move to keep everybody happy."
Membership in the CICS region currently includes the counties of: Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren. Like CSS, CICS provides services that range from crisis intervention to education and treatment.
Along with the possible mental health region switch, the county board also moved forward on a proposed expansion east of Thornton for North Iowa Cooperative that would allow the business to upgrade its large-scale grain bins and its shipping operations.
For this work, the county had already entered into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) which allows the governmental body to provide the needed services for preparing a new urban revitalization plan that would make an economic expansion possible. As Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins explained at a previous meeting: the urban revitalization area is an economic development tool in Iowa Code that allows for partial tax abatements on improvements to land.
According to Robbins, the co-op has been in talks with the county about an economically feasible project that would create a future tax base and support several new jobs. The way that the county is moving forward would allow for that.
However, all planning for that project isn't finished yet. There are still utility matters to consider along with a second plan that needs to be adopted in October.
The third major item that the county board considered was a potential reclassification of an entire county drainage district that includes the $35 million Bushel Boy facility.
Kent Rode, a senior project manager for the civil engineering firm Bolton and Menk, said that the recommendation for full reclassification is primarily due to changes in land use by the Bushel Boy property.
"There’s a lot of overland (water) flow that didn’t occur prior to this development," Rode said. Preliminary reclassification for the district would total about $15,000 while improvements on drainage tiles, which remove excess water from the soil below their surface, could cost at least $400,000 in part because most are more than 100 years old.
"My concern is how expensive the project is," District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan said. District 1 Supervisor Tim Latham also expressed concern that "There are going to be a lot of questions here."
But all three members did acknowledge that if the city and county do plan on seeing further growth in the district they need to "get it right the first time" as Latham said.
Even if the county fully supported reclassification, Rode made sure to tell the board that if the majority of land owners reject the improvements, they can stop the improvement.
"They have to have the vote by number as well as by area," he said. "If that is received, all further proceedings would stop."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Ethan Kazmerzak: Still missing, seven years later
Seven years ago, Ethan Kazmerzak disappeared from Hampton without a trace. Look back on some of the Globe Gazette's coverage of his case over the years here.
If you have any information about Ethan or his vehicle, please call North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088 or the Hampton Police Department at 1-641-456-2529.
Every month or so, about 10 times a year, Hampton Police Chief Bob Schaefer thinks about the Ethan Kazmerzak case.
HAMPTON | When Franklin County Sheriff Linn Larson was sworn into his new role in December 2016, one of his first actions was to remove the co…
HAMPTON | A $100,000 reward continues to be offered for information about a Hampton man who disappeared four years ago.
HAMPTON | The reward for information on a Hampton man missing for two years has been increased to $100,000.
HAMPTON | Police are asking the public's help finding a Hampton man who has been missing for two years.
HAMPTON | Police in Hampton want to know if a body found along a southern Minnesota highway is a man missing since 2013.
April Hemmes and Tom Kazmerzak, parent of missing Hampton man Ethan Kazmerzak, plead for information from the public in this September 2014 fi…
HAMPTON | It’s been six months since a 22-year-old Hampton man was reported missing, but police have yet to receive a credible tip about Ethan…
HAMPTON | A $20,000 reward is being offered for information to help find a Hampton man who's been missing for 6 ½ weeks.
HAMPTON | A Hampton man who has been missing since midnight Sept. 15 still hasn't been found.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!