Cerro Gordo County Board makes decisions on mental health region, expansion proposal, district reclassification

According to Robbins, the co-op has been in talks with the county about an economically feasible project that would create a future tax base and support several new jobs. The way that the county is moving forward would allow for that.

However, all planning for that project isn't finished yet. There are still utility matters to consider along with a second plan that needs to be adopted in October.

The third major item that the county board considered was a potential reclassification of an entire county drainage district that includes the $35 million Bushel Boy facility.

Kent Rode, a senior project manager for the civil engineering firm Bolton and Menk, said that the recommendation for full reclassification is primarily due to changes in land use by the Bushel Boy property.