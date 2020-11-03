Cerro Gordo County Board holds first official meeting with Central Iowa Community Services

During Monday morning's first official meeting between the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors and CICS (Central Iowa Community Services), since the county withdrew from County Social Services on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley had a series of questions for the county's new home that were less about specifics than they were about relationships and potential realities.
"I want you to come into this eyes wide open because if we’re going to make this change I want it to work," Brinkley said to CICS officials during the Zoom call. "(But) I don’t know that you guys fully comprehend maybe what we’re dealing with...Our county, our region, is using services at a rate four times that of Fort Dodge."
In that same part of the chat, Brinkley expressed concern about the possibility of having to wait up to an hour for mobile crisis services through CICS' regionalized hub approach to the issue. According to Patti Treibel-Leeds, an administrator with CICS, 60 minutes is often the outer limit for such calls.
"We don't run into that often," she said.
For his part, CICS' CEO Russell Wood told Brinkley that the organization would actually appreciate the ability to sit down with city law enforcement and get a better sense of what needs there are.
County Board Chairman Tim Latham had a community-focused ask of CICS during that stretch of the conversation as well.
Latham pointed out that Cerro Gordo County has a number of local organizations, such as YSS (Youth Social Services) in Mason City, which aren't directly connected to CICS and bring a lot of individuals into the community from surrounding areas to use their services. He said he doesn't want that to change.
"It’s not our intent to remove services," Wood said. What CICS would work to do instead is build relationships with such organizations.
Support Local Journalism
As far as the financial and organizational matters, CICS had several administrators on the call to explain things to the county.
According to Linn Adams, who works with CICS out of Hardin County, there's at least one service coordinator in each of CICS' 11 counties serving as a go-between for local needs and more regional concerns.
With budgeting, Chief Financial Officer Betsy Stursma said that the county's claims go through a regional process with Story County actually serving as the fiscal agent.
"(We're) going to be involved with each of the county budgets," Stursma said. CICS also has a finance committee which Stursma said is made up of auditors or treasurers from the various counties who give local inputs for budgeting.
In structuring things that way, the CICS organization is trying to push the idea of all the county members as being united or as Wood said:
"We really do look at our counties in our region as one."
In 2018, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors looked at changing mental health service regions from County Social Services (CSS) to CICS. It applied for the change in August of that year, but by October the board withdrew its application.
At that time, County Supervisor Chris Watts, who'd pushed for the change, said that "There (are) too many unknowns out there right now."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!