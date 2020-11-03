Cerro Gordo County Board holds first official meeting with Central Iowa Community Services

For his part, CICS' CEO Russell Wood told Brinkley that the organization would actually appreciate the ability to sit down with city law enforcement and get a better sense of what needs there are.

County Board Chairman Tim Latham had a community-focused ask of CICS during that stretch of the conversation as well.

Latham pointed out that Cerro Gordo County has a number of local organizations, such as YSS (Youth Social Services) in Mason City, which aren't directly connected to CICS and bring a lot of individuals into the community from surrounding areas to use their services. He said he doesn't want that to change.

"It’s not our intent to remove services," Wood said. What CICS would work to do instead is build relationships with such organizations.

As far as the financial and organizational matters, CICS had several administrators on the call to explain things to the county.