Cerro Gordo County Board hears update on coronavirus, OKs maximum tax levy
Cerro Gordo County Board hears update on coronavirus, OKs maximum tax levy

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors members Casey Callanan (left), Chris Watts (center) and Tim Latham (right). 

Near the end of its Tuesday morning meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors received an update that could potentially become more commonplace with boards across the state in the coming weeks.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft addressed the three-member panel to let them know how his department was responding to coronavirus concerns and what next steps would be.

"(We're) still monitoring for community spread," Hanft said. "Most of the cases are from returning travelers from cruise ships," he added in reference to the fact that seven of Iowa's eight confirmed cases were all recently on the same Egyptian cruise ship. 

According to Hanft, his department has been in constant contact with other relevant agencies which will matter not just in coordinating responses but in prioritizing things. As Hanft pointed out, the Public Health Department has been sending out mailers to keep people informed but those can add up over time. 

"There are going to be costs that we're going to incur and it would be nice that the state not forget about us at the local level, for sure," Hanft said. 

As of now, there still have been no confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County nor any other North Central Iowa counties. The seven from the cruise ship were located in Johnson County while the eighth, a middle-aged adult who recently traveled to California, lives in Pottawattamie County.

Maximum tax levy

Earlier in the meeting, the board unanimously approved setting the maximum property tax levy in Fiscal Year 2020-2021. 

Two noticeable shifts in the proposal were the estimated tax rate for general services going from 5.27291% to 5.28251% for an increase of 0.0096% while the estimated tax rate for rural services went down by 0.05262% from 3.50739% to 3.45477%. Both the requested tax dollars for general services and the requested tax dollars for rural services will also shift, each by 2%. Any increase greater than 2% requires an explanation from the board about the change.

Even though the maximum allowable levies have been set, the board still needs to have a hearing because the budget is dependent on maximum rates.

According to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, that date will be March 24 at 10:10 a.m.

During the course of the discussion, District 2 Board Supervisor Casey Callanan repeatedly stressed that this way of doing things is owed to a newer requirement from the state legislature. "We’re not setting the maximum levy rate that we could levy," Callanan said. "We’re not doing anything differently than what we’ve done in the past."

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. 

