Cerro Gordo County Board hears update on coronavirus, OKs maximum tax levy

As of now, there still have been no confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County nor any other North Central Iowa counties. The seven from the cruise ship were located in Johnson County while the eighth, a middle-aged adult who recently traveled to California, lives in Pottawattamie County.

Maximum tax levy

Earlier in the meeting, the board unanimously approved setting the maximum property tax levy in Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

Two noticeable shifts in the proposal were the estimated tax rate for general services going from 5.27291% to 5.28251% for an increase of 0.0096% while the estimated tax rate for rural services went down by 0.05262% from 3.50739% to 3.45477%. Both the requested tax dollars for general services and the requested tax dollars for rural services will also shift, each by 2%. Any increase greater than 2% requires an explanation from the board about the change.

Even though the maximum allowable levies have been set, the board still needs to have a hearing because the budget is dependent on maximum rates.

According to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, that date will be March 24 at 10:10 a.m.