Cerro Gordo County Board approves election funding, Winnebago River plan

"We will be utilizing this primarily for offsetting the precinct election official wages for the day, including additional staff we will need specifically for COVID."

The election grant wasn't the only long-term planning the county board members approved on Tuesday. They also signed off on work that Mason City officials have been advancing for much of the past year.

Mason City officials are working to improve three specific dam "heads" in the portion of the Winnebago River that runs through the city and county. One of those improvements, which are intended to make the stretch of water more navigable for kayakers and aquatic life, has already been fully completed while the other two remain outstanding.

But it isn't a cheap a project by any means. In June, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a $336,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) just for "Winnebago River Low Head Dam No. 2." As another way to offset, the city is applying for a DNR "Water Trails" designation.

"This is something the city has requested we sign to go along with their grant efforts," Latham said before the board unanimously approved the measure. As of now, Mason City officials have said the plan is to have the entirety of the dam work done by 2022.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

