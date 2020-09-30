Cerro Gordo County Board approves election funding, Winnebago River plan

With just a little more than a month until the general election, Cerro Gordo County officials have increased their measures to make sure that holding the civic process during a pandemic goes off as smoothly as possible.
Last week, that meant announcing plans to begin testing the actual election system on Oct. 7. Tuesday morning, the work was all about grants. At its 10 a.m. weekly meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Auditor Adam Wedmore to sign a grant agreement that would give county election officials $20,325 to use for election expenses.
The money comes through the Center for Tech and Civic Life organization on a recommendation from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office. According to Wedmore, it's to be used "specifically for the general election for costs incurred throughout the several months preceding the election and several months after the election." County chair Tim Latham then asked Wedmore if the money could be used for reimbursements for wages which the county auditor said is possible.
"We will be utilizing this primarily for offsetting the precinct election official wages for the day, including additional staff we will need specifically for COVID."
The election grant wasn't the only long-term planning the county board members approved on Tuesday. They also signed off on work that Mason City officials have been advancing for much of the past year.
Mason City officials are working to improve three specific dam "heads" in the portion of the Winnebago River that runs through the city and county. One of those improvements, which are intended to make the stretch of water more navigable for kayakers and aquatic life, has already been fully completed while the other two remain outstanding.
But it isn't a cheap a project by any means. In June, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a $336,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) just for "Winnebago River Low Head Dam No. 2." As another way to offset, the city is applying for a DNR "Water Trails" designation.
"This is something the city has requested we sign to go along with their grant efforts," Latham said before the board unanimously approved the measure. As of now, Mason City officials have said the plan is to have the entirety of the dam work done by 2022.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
