Cerro Gordo County beginning brush removal, offering free mulch

With fall fully in effect, downed brush and leaves are now more commonplace in Cerro Gordo County. It's time for some cleanup.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, Roadside Management staff will soon begin annual tree and brush removal efforts within county road right-of-ways. The work will be focused in the townships of Falls, Grant, Lime Creek and Lincoln.

During that time, county officials are asking residents to use caution when approaching a work zone.

Along with the brush removal, the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board also announced in the release that residents may request a full load(s) of mulch by contacting the board.

"Mulch will be delivered at no cost to dump sites in close proximity to work area," the press release reads. "The Roadside Management staff requests that potential dump sites be unobstructed and clearly flagged to facilitate easy delivery."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

