Cerro Gordo County beginning brush removal, offering free mulch

With fall fully in effect, downed brush and leaves are now more commonplace in Cerro Gordo County. It's time for some cleanup.
According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, Roadside Management staff will soon begin annual tree and brush removal efforts within county road right-of-ways. The work will be focused in the townships of Falls, Grant, Lime Creek and Lincoln.
During that time, county officials are asking residents to use caution when approaching a work zone.
Support Local Journalism
Along with the brush removal, the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board also announced in the release that residents may request a full load(s) of mulch by contacting the board.
"Mulch will be delivered at no cost to dump sites in close proximity to work area," the press release reads. "The Roadside Management staff requests that potential dump sites be unobstructed and clearly flagged to facilitate easy delivery."
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Miss a day, miss a lot. Catch up on some of our most-read stories this week:
The national anthem will never be the same for Brice Golwitzer.
Clear Lake, Ventura and Swaledale fire departments responded to the fire over the weekend.
A toddler and his dog who had gone missing in rural Mason City was found safe after a multi-agency search.
"It’s one thing to express the optimistic or hopeful view when attempting to lead a state through a global pandemic. It’s another thing to make a statement that plainly defies the evidence literally right in front of you."
"The building is severely compromised. If we thought there was a way to save it, we would’ve."
As dozens stood in Central Park listening to speaker after speaker take their turn at the microphone, the overarching message to the crowd bec…
The Surf District has been ordered to serve a 21-day suspension for violating Iowa’s liquor laws, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Monday.
Jim Coffey believes the possibility of a Russian boar and feral hog infestation happening again in the United States is real.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The number of Iowa residents dying from the coronavirus is quickly rising again after weeks of increasing hospitalizati…
The designation allows a county to make certain areas eligible for property tax exemptions as they are being rehabbed and redeveloped.
Riley Schuchard, a high school senior, participated in the virtual week-long event hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation.
Clear Lake's Christmas by the Lake is returning with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its score puts it ahead of Ames, Dubuque and Sioux Falls.
The project is budgeted at $1.2 million in an application to the state and the grant request totals $400,000.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!