Cerro Gordo County has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting which was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association. This award is based on the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) which was completed by Finance Director Heather Mathre.

This award highlights the work that the Auditor’s Officer performs to provide fiscal oversight to the taxpayers of Cerro Gordo County.

Adam Wedmore, Cerro Gordo County Auditor said, "Heather and the team do a great job. We're pleased to accept this Certificate of Excellence once again."

From the press release: Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Cerro Gordo County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.