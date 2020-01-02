Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore announces re-election bid

After overseeing elections and electoral issues for more than a year, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore will soon be in one himself.
Wedmore, who was sworn in as auditor in November 2018, recently announced that he would run for re-election in 2020.
According to the life-long Rockwell native, his more recent work had a big impact on his decision to run again.
"These past several months have solidified my desire to serve as Cerro Gordo County Auditor and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so," Wedmore wrote in an official statement.
One particular success that Wedmore pointed to in his announcement was the crafting of new combined city/school local elections.
Though turnout was an issue, Wedmore said during final canvassing that the process wasn't. "The voters liked it. They appreciated it. It made sense to them," Wedmore said at the time.
Another part of the work that Wedmore said he enjoyed was getting to spend time with Cerro Gordo residents.
"I have been and always will be a strong advocate for Cerro Gordo County and having served as your auditor I've found a new appreciation for our county," Wedmore said.
Before Wedmore's election in November 2018, three other people held the post in that year alone.
In January, longtime auditor Ken Kline resigned to become the state’s deputy commissioner of elections, and Riley Dirksen ran unopposed in a special election to replace him only to resign in August. County Treasurer Patricia Wright then served as the interim auditor.
