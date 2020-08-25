Cerro Gordo County adds land to its conservation area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In mid-September 2019, Mason City resident Ralph W. Preuss died at 92.

Along with leaving behind a number of nieces, nephews and friends, the Army veteran and long-time Exchange Club member passed along something he hoped fellow residents might be able to enjoy for years to come: land.

Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors took steps to make that small dream a reality.

The three-member panel unanimously approved a plan crafted by the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board that would turn Preuss' donation into an urban pollinator garden.

According to the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb, the piece of property is just up the Winnebago River and abuts the city park’s property behind one of the subdivisions.

"Ralph had done a little bit of prior work and I think we can enhance that," Webb said.