Cerro Gordo conservation opens more area trails
0 comments

Cerro Gordo County Conservation is beginning to open more trails in the area.

The Trolley Trail between Mason City and Clear Lake adjacent to B35 is now open for the season. Initial trail maintenance and sign installation have been completed. 

The trails at the Lime Creek Conservation Area are now open to bicycles and horses. The Nature Center is still closed.

Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail

A Smart Trail marker at Lime Creek.

The boat access at Bluebill Lake has been opened, however the dock has not been installed.

For further information contact Cerro Gordo County Conservation at 641-423-5309 or mwebb@cgcounty.org.

