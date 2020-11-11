Cerro Gordo celebrates Community Foundation Week

WATCH NOW: a coding machine imprints RFID tags using high-speed lasers on the production floor at Metalcraft in Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation will celebrate Community Foundation Week from Nov. 12-18.

This nationwide event recognizes the increasingly important role community foundations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, or CFNEIA.

CFNEIA was established in 1956 and serves a 20-county region with 23 affiliate community foundations led by more than 350 local community volunteers. In 2019, CFNEIA and its affiliates granted more than $5.7 million across the region, and since its inception, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has granted more than $100 million to organizations enriching the communities they serve.

Community Foundation Week also coincides with National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15, which signifies the importance of coming together for the common good.

During this year’s coronavirus pandemic, more than $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis. CFNEIA and its affiliates have granted more than $500,000 to nonprofits on the frontline of the pandemic.