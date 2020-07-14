Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors signs half million dollar childcare agreement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through grant funding from the state, three North Iowa counties will have a reserve of money for childcare and school-related child services going into a fall where so much in that realm is unknown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved signing a fiscal agreement with Hancock and Worth County to act as a fiscal agent for more than $526,000 in state funds.

The way the yearly agreement works is that the so-called fiscal agent is responsible for depositing funds into specific accounts, as well as issuing local board personnel-authorized payments and maintaining separate documentation of all fund-related transactions.

The funding comes in the way of $428,827 for "School Ready Children Services" and $97,270 for an "Early Childhood Program." The agreement itself is set to run through June 30, 2021 upon which time it will have to be renewed.