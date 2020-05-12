You are the owner of this article.
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors sets budget hearing date, amends COVID travel policy
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors sets budget hearing date, amends COVID travel policy

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors members Casey Callanan (left), Chris Watts (center) and Tim Latham (right). 

It was a day of amendments for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors when it met on Tuesday morning.

Not just amendments dealing with its yearly budget but also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-member panel is now set to discuss amendments to the 2019-2020 county budget at its May 26 meeting. 

When the board previously amended its budget in January, it added about $2 million more to the 2019-2020 budget that largely went toward roadwork and construction projects. In particular, plans for a new secondary roads building totaled about $1,055,000.

As for COVID policies, the board moved to tweak its internal policy for employee travel during the ongoing pandemic. 

Previously, employees traveling out of state needed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return but County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that that requirement will only be for employees traveling out of the country. Even still, Meyer said that employees should still inform advisers about any out-of-state travel that they've done.

While that policy has been amended, the county is continuing to keep the courthouse largely closed to the public out of safety concerns. The second floor court rooms and the county auditor's office remain open but with restricted access while other offices are running by email, phone and hard mail. 

