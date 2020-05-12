Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors sets budget hearing date, amends COVID travel policy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was a day of amendments for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors when it met on Tuesday morning.

Not just amendments dealing with its yearly budget but also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-member panel is now set to discuss amendments to the 2019-2020 county budget at its May 26 meeting.

When the board previously amended its budget in January, it added about $2 million more to the 2019-2020 budget that largely went toward roadwork and construction projects. In particular, plans for a new secondary roads building totaled about $1,055,000.

As for COVID policies, the board moved to tweak its internal policy for employee travel during the ongoing pandemic.