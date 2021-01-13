Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors moves forward on Iowa opioid lawsuit, county building sale

Lawsuit
At the tail end of this past December, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen raised the possibility that the county could join an ongoing class-action lawsuit in Iowa against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids that have caused addiction crises through the U.S.
On Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors made that possibility more of a reality by unanimously approving the move to sign on to an engagement letter for the suit that's been promoted by the Iowa State Association of Counties.
"At some point we probably need to get on-board with one of these and ride it out," Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said. According to him, the relevant suit has already been filed but there is time for counties in the state to join.
In late December, Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman told the board there that they could join the suit and he estimated that attorney fees would be about 25 percent of any overall damage awarded, plus various lawsuit costs, which would be divided among the participating counties. Bill Peterson, the executive director for the Iowa State Association of Counties, said that as of now there are 63 counties that have "engaged the services of the attorneys we have recommended they engage to represent them in the opioid lawsuits."
County building for sale
At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase and acquire the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 S. 15th St. for $250,000. At the county board meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors approved the conditional offer for that real estate.
"(It's a) great addition for Clear Lake," District 1 Supervisor Tim Latham said.
The plan for the property, which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, is to make it the site of the city’s inclusive playground as well as other park improvements. That effort has been supported by Everybody Plays, which is a community initiative to have a space in Clear Lake to provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
"That playground they’ve been working on for years over there," District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts said of the tentative plan to sell. "This place makes for a perfect fit."
Per Meyer, the building will be sold as is so any demolition and improvements will be the City of Clear Lake’s responsibility.
Sale of the building won't be finalized until the Cerro Gordo County Engineer's Department moves into its new multi-million dollar building just west of the county's law enforcement center on Lark Avenue.
According to County Engineer Brandon Billings, work continues at the site.
He said that all of the drywall in the building is finished but that work on areas such as the mezzanine still needs to be finished before the department can move in. Once that happens, the sale of the maintenance garage in Clear Lake can happen.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.