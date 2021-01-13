Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors moves forward on Iowa opioid lawsuit, county building sale

In late December, Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman told the board there that they could join the suit and he estimated that attorney fees would be about 25 percent of any overall damage awarded, plus various lawsuit costs, which would be divided among the participating counties. Bill Peterson, the executive director for the Iowa State Association of Counties, said that as of now there are 63 counties that have "engaged the services of the attorneys we have recommended they engage to represent them in the opioid lawsuits."

County building for sale

At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase and acquire the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 S. 15th St. for $250,000. At the county board meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors approved the conditional offer for that real estate.

"(It's a) great addition for Clear Lake," District 1 Supervisor Tim Latham said.

