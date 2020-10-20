 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approves North Iowa Co-op expansion, county jail changes
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approves North Iowa Co-op expansion, county jail changes

Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors - June 2020

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors convene for a meeting on June 23.

In early August, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved entering into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments that ultimately would result in another expansion for North Iowa Cooperative.  With the plan, which includes economic incentives, the co-op would be able to upgrade its large-scale grain bins and its shipping operations at an expansion east of Thornton.

Tuesday morning, the board signed off on the "East Thornton Urban Revitalization Plan" that will make that work possible.

The revitalization designation allows for a county to make certain areas eligible for property tax exemptions as they are being rehabbed and redeveloped. County officials have said that the expansion would eventually create a future tax base and support several new jobs. 

In 2015, the board adopted a revitalization plan as North Iowa Cooperative was working on a $5 million project to expand its 12,700-ton dry blend fertilizer plant and move its anhydrous ammonia storage facility to a new site.

Earlier in the same meeting, the board also unanimously approved changes at the Cerro Gordo County Jail that would result in lower phone call costs for those who are incarcerated. 

According to Sheriff Kevin Pals, it's a mandated change from the Iowa Public Utilities Commission to drop the rate from 25 cents a minute down to 21 cents a minute. 

"We knew it was coming," Pals said. But still the county needed to have the amendment to lower the costs not just for collect and prepaid calls but debit and virtual ones as well.

In Sept. 2019, Iowa State Sheriffs' and Deputies' Association President Jared M. Schneider of Washington County argued in a letter to the IUB that "the high cost of calling home from Iowa jails puts unnecessary stress and burdens on the inmates and their families." In the letter, he then went on to argue that such high costs limit low income families from staying in touch, which negatively impact recidivism rates.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

