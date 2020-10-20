Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approves North Iowa Co-op expansion, county jail changes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the same meeting, the board also unanimously approved changes at the Cerro Gordo County Jail that would result in lower phone call costs for those who are incarcerated.

According to Sheriff Kevin Pals, it's a mandated change from the Iowa Public Utilities Commission to drop the rate from 25 cents a minute down to 21 cents a minute.

"We knew it was coming," Pals said. But still the county needed to have the amendment to lower the costs not just for collect and prepaid calls but debit and virtual ones as well.