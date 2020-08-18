Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approve appropriations change, repair work

Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was one for budgets and contracts.
Neither wholly new, both add up to a little less than $100,000.
On the budget side, Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre informed the three-member board that an additional appropriation of $25,000 would need to go toward the county medical examiner's department to cover increased expenditures on additional transportation and higher autopsy expenses. "A department is not allowed to go over its appropriations," Mathre said to the board about why the change was needed.
The money itself is being appropriated from the sheriff's department, which had money it did not spend over the course of fiscal year 2019-2020.
The main contract expense that came out during the meeting is meant to address an ongoing issue at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
According to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, there's been a recurring problem with water coming in on the north side of the building, including on the second floor, as well as debris falling and flaking in and around the county auditor's office. It was significant enough that the county had a contractor come in the past summer to survey the matter. Now it's finally being budgeted and addressed.
Meyer said that the plan is to do about $71,000 worth of tuckpointing work to hopefully eliminate the issue. The need for that particular kind of repair work is that tuckpointing helps to stop moisture and other damaging substances from getting into the brick and mortar of walls and damaging them. If the matter is relatively minor, tuckpointing will solve it.
"Hopefully this will either eliminate the problem or we know it’s not the tuckpointing," Meyer said. The work is expected to begin Oct. 8, weather permitting.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:
DES MOINES — Road warriors in Iowa soon will have fewer places to rest and refresh or park their rigs while traversing the interstates.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday requested an expedited federal disaster declaration to aid Iowa counties ravaged by last week’s a derecho that caused damage preliminarily estimated at nearly $4 billion — including $3.77 billion in crop damage in 36 counties.
DES MOINES — For cleanup-weary Iowans trying to cut through myriad insurance-related issues that followed Monday’s derecho savagery of downed …
Work continues on Clear Lake’s Marriott hotel and event center project despite COVID-19’s global impact on the hospitality industry.
There are many reasons to dislike JBS USA, the world’s — and America’s —largest meatpacker.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
Birthdays mark the passage of another year of learning, growing, laughing, loving, and best of all, being alive. They should always be celebra…
"It really brings home what God is all about."
Every aspect of playing summer and fall sports becomes even more challenging with guidelines and regulations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Temporary service impacts may occur."
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed back Friday against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated t…
First-year teacher Dakota Hansen was greeted by an unexpected visitor in her classroom Thursday morning. Hansen, a fourth grade teacher at Nor…
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
ANKENY — State regulators are cracking down on bars and restaurants failing to comply with the social distancing required in Gov. Kim Reynolds…
The North Iowa Area Community College has prepared for students to return to campus this fall. Hybrid and online options are available.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!