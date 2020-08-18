Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approve appropriations change, repair work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was one for budgets and contracts.

Neither wholly new, both add up to a little less than $100,000.

On the budget side, Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre informed the three-member board that an additional appropriation of $25,000 would need to go toward the county medical examiner's department to cover increased expenditures on additional transportation and higher autopsy expenses. "A department is not allowed to go over its appropriations," Mathre said to the board about why the change was needed.

The money itself is being appropriated from the sheriff's department, which had money it did not spend over the course of fiscal year 2019-2020.

The main contract expense that came out during the meeting is meant to address an ongoing issue at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

According to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, there's been a recurring problem with water coming in on the north side of the building, including on the second floor, as well as debris falling and flaking in and around the county auditor's office. It was significant enough that the county had a contractor come in the past summer to survey the matter. Now it's finally being budgeted and addressed.