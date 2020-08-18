You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approve appropriations change, repair work
0 comments
alert top story

Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approve appropriations change, repair work

{{featured_button_text}}
Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors - June 2020

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors convene for a meeting on June 23.

Tuesday morning's meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors was one for budgets and contracts.

Neither wholly new, both add up to a little less than $100,000.

On the budget side, Cerro Gordo County Budget Manager Heather Mathre informed the three-member board that an additional appropriation of $25,000 would need to go toward the county medical examiner's department to cover increased expenditures on additional transportation and higher autopsy expenses. "A department is not allowed to go over its appropriations," Mathre said to the board about why the change was needed. 

The money itself is being appropriated from the sheriff's department, which had money it did not spend over the course of fiscal year 2019-2020. 

The main contract expense that came out during the meeting is meant to address an ongoing issue at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

According to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, there's been a recurring problem with water coming in on the north side of the building, including on the second floor, as well as debris falling and flaking in and around the county auditor's office. It was significant enough that the county had a contractor come in the past summer to survey the matter. Now it's finally being budgeted and addressed.

Meyer said that the plan is to do about $71,000 worth of tuckpointing work to hopefully eliminate the issue. The need for that particular kind of repair work is that tuckpointing helps to stop moisture and other damaging substances from getting into the brick and mortar of walls and damaging them. If the matter is relatively minor, tuckpointing will solve it.

"Hopefully this will either eliminate the problem or we know it’s not the tuckpointing," Meyer said. The work is expected to begin Oct. 8, weather permitting.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ag leaders warn Trump to back biofuels
Govt-and-politics

Ag leaders warn Trump to back biofuels

  • Updated

Representatives of four agricultural interests implored President Donald Trump to make good on a promise to fully implement the federal Renewable Fuel Standard — warning his reelection prospects in Iowa “may hang in the balance.”

Watch Now: Related Video

A tiny 'elephant' has been rediscovered in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News