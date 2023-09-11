The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 to canvass the results of Tuesday's special election.

Tuesday's election will decide whether to renew Central Springs School District's physical plant and equipment levy. Only voters living in the Central Springs attendance area are eligible to cast a ballot.

The canvass will include election night results, as well as any provisional ballots and late-absentee ballots that are determined to be valid. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call (641) 421-3041.