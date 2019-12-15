For employees of Century 21 Preferred Realty in Mason City, giving back to the community is commonplace.
Many of the 21 employees have causes of their own they work toward, but it’s the company-wide outreach efforts that have made the biggest impact in the community and North Iowa.
Century 21 Preferred agents and office staff launched their inaugural Stuff-A-Truck fundraiser for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank on Dec. 3 at Fareway Foods in Mason City, collecting groceries from patrons who dropped off items in the Fareway parking lot.
Dodie Wilkins, owner and broker at Century 21 Preferred, said the event was very successful, collecting nearly 1,800 pounds of food for the local food bank.
“It’s heartwarming to see so many clients come to Fareway specifically to buy groceries for Hawkeye Harvest,” said Wilkins, standing in the parking lot with 12 other employees on Dec. 3. “They see the need in our community and want to help.”
Mason City resident Raedena Carey was shopping at Fareway with her 1-year-old son, Kobey, that day and was happy to donate to Century 21 Preferred Realty’s cause on Giving Tuesday.
“It’s really nice that they have it set up here,” she said. “It’s such a good cause.”
Irma Foell, of Mason City, came to Fareway Foods specifically to give to the local food bank because she has known Wilkins and others at Century 21 Preferred for “a long time.”
“When I heard about this, I knew I had to come down here,” she said. “They are so friendly and giving.”
Wilkins said that in addition to the 1,800 pounds of food collected at Fareway on Dec. 3, the company as a whole raised an additional $2,100 for Hawkeye Harvest.
“There is so much need out there and we all wanted to help,” she said. “We’re happy our agents stepped up to give back to such a great community. They do it with us and many of them have causes of their own that are near and dear to their hearts.”
The vision of Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is a hunger free Iowa. It’s mission states: “We provide food for Iowa children, families, and seniors to lead full and active lives, strengthening the communities where they live.”
