The Central Springs School Board set its legislative priorities for the 2024 session of the Iowa Legislature at the July 11 school board meeting. The Central Springs Board participated this year in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative policy process by talking about the impact of state policy on the district and voting on legislative resolutions for the next legislative session. Each school board prioritizes up to four resolutions.
The school board determined that the following priorities for 2024 are critical to students and taxpayers in the school district:
Supplemental state aid
The district supports setting supplemental state aid:
- At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create and sustain world-class schools.
- At a rate that supports additional tools to attract and retain individuals to the teaching profession.
- Within the statutory requirements to allow districts to make sound financial decisions on programs, staffing levels, and providing the best possible education to all students.
- That supports a formula-driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate if it is not set within the statutory requirements.
- For future budget years at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school’s district budgets.
- That incorporates inflation and cost-of-living increases to minimize the negative impact on a district’s general fund from these increased costs.
Mental health
The district supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:
- In-school and telehealth access for students to mental health professionals.
- Creation of a categorical funding stream designated for mental health professionals.
- Reimbursement by Medicaid and Private insurers for in-school services.
- Ongoing teacher, administrator, and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs.
- The integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into the existing curriculum.
- Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools.
- An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers.
- The support of mental health needs of educators and staff.
Dropout/at-risk
The district supports a school foundation formula that:
- Supports allowing districts to request additional dropout prevention modified supplemental amount up to the 5% maximum cap.
- Supports the inclusion of dropout prevention and funding for at-risk students and the inclusion of socioeconomic status as a factor in determining a student’s at-risk status.
School choice/public education
The district, as a member of Iowa’s public school system, believes that public schools are the backbone of our communities and provide quality education and should:
- Operate under the guidance of locally elected board members who are entrusted with taxpayer dollars for the purpose of improving student achievement and skill proficiency for all students.
- Welcome all students regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, or disability.
- All schools that receive any public funds, including property taxes, state aid or federal monies, should be subject to the same governance and educational standards as public school districts.
