Central Springs school community marks start of FFA program

The Central Springs community and students have planted the seeds for a new program this year: FFA.

"It doesn't feel like work when you're able to have a community of people that circle around you," said Central Springs AgEd Boosters Director Laura Cunningham. "It's really small town at its finest."

The National FFA Organization is dedicated to make "a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education," according to its website. The program is for all students, not just for those interested in agriculture careers.

According to Iowa Farmer Today, one in every five Iowans are employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, accounting for nearly 400,000 jobs. Cunningham, who is a farmer, said she and others know how vital it is to give students agriculture learning opportunities.

"We need great people in our industry to keep problem solving and figuring out how to raise more food with less resources," said Cunningham.

It has been over 50 years since Central Springs last had an FFA chapter. When word got around students were interested in FFA two years ago, the community started an effort to revive it.

"We had a student that was running for state office that came from Forest City and gave a guest presentation. The house was packed. There was probably 35 people in that school board meeting, which there's never 35 people in a school board meeting," said Cunningham.

At that point in time, there was little opportunity for it and work was needed in order to make FFA work, according to Cunningham. COVID-19 put the brakes on reviving the program, but community members would later sit down with the school board and administration to design a plan.

"It was probably, with COVID-19 in the middle, an 18-month process to just figure out what we need to do to get start," said Cunningham. "Then we started sharing the story."

The community established Central Springs AgEd Boosters, a nonprofit, to channel energy and donor support. Students supported the process by surveying classmates, attending meetings, and emailing the school board about FFA.

"The kids have been talking about why they want it and the work that people put into this to get this going," said school board vice president Lori Meacham Ginapp. "I just commend their desire, their passion, to not accept no, continuing to fight and go through it. They did it with the kids best interest at heart."

"In my belief, it is strong partnerships like this that are going to let us thrive in rural America. But in particular, rural Iowa and more importantly rural North Central Iowa," said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann to attendees at the AgEd Booster Fundraiser Barbeque on Sept. 7.

The school board approved the Central Springs FFA Membership Application at the Aug. 15 meeting. The interested students laid out the groundwork for the chapter over the summer, establishing leadership and creating a 150-page activities document.

"The program activities is a nice long document that has all of our planned activities for the year," said FFA Advisor Derek Straube. "We've had some of our first activities and we have to go back and revisit their goals, see if they met them."

At the start of September, over 40 students had their first official FFA meeting. Straube said it will be a working progress throughout the year for student leadership to understand their duties and completing activities. He added the program appreciates FFA President Aubrey Hoeft, who has prior experience from being a part of Charles City FFA.

"Our theme for this year is mission to grow tradition. So pretty much just building the foundation and learning everything that's new, that's in FFA this year, and then getting everyone excited about it," said Hoeft.

Central Springs AgEd Boosters is working to fund raise $400,000 for the program and keep it stable for five years. After that time period, the district steps in to support it financially. The nonprofit started raising funds in April and is currently at the halfway point, according to Cunningham.

Funding goes towards instructional support, activities, and classroom supplies geared for plants and raising livestock. Another big goal with the money is to make sure all students are able to join no matter their financial situation.

"This is kind of the starting grounds and they're getting started. It will help them build and then it should be up and running," said Cunningham.

"That's the only way as a district when we looked our forecasting and finances, it is the only way we felt we could take that on with the lack of funding we are getting out of Des Moines," said Lehmann to fundraiser attendees.

Numerous donors and community members have ties to FFA from their high school days, including Cunningham and Straube. Many of the donors had their blue jackets on display and recounted their FFA days at the fundraiser barbeque.

"There are a select few that were involved in that early start in the 1960's that love to share stories, as we all do from our FFA experiences. But there's even more folks that were 'I wish I had this when I was in school,'" said Cunningham. "That's a bigger percentage of some of the comments and things that are influencing the support."

School board director and AgEd Booster member Joe Rowe said the development of the FFA program will aid the ag industry, the "backbone" of the region and Iowa. Rowe said it will help with the tech industries that are developing, like the autonomous robotics field.

"Ultimately, that brings industry, it brings stability, it brings community, and it keeps us vibrant. This is a course that enables us to do that for our kids, which enables them to come back here in a viable career and grow a family of their own some day," said Rowe.

Hoeft and the other FFA members are thankful for the community and the donors for making the program happen.

"I hope that our donors can look back and think that this was a good decision supporting this," said Hoeft.