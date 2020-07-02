Central Gardens hopes to raise nearly $15K during virtual fundraiser

Central Gardens of North Iowa’s largest fundraiser of the year looks different this summer.
Like many other businesses and organizations in North Iowa and across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Gardens’ Board of Directors to alter its event plans.
Instead of the outdoor gathering of 200 people with live music, drinks and appetizers and an auction in late June in Clear Lake, the board launched a weeklong virtual garden party to fundraise for its operating expenses.
“We have to try something different this year,” said Becke Dorenbush, Central Gardens of North Iowa vice president. “We’re just hoping everyone will step up and support us.”
The Virtual Summer Garden Party fundraiser, offered by JJ Wise Auctioneering, is open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at www.northiowaauctions.com.
There are four ways people can support Central Gardens of North Iowa during the virtual garden party. They can bid on an auction item, support events and garden beautification, donate or become a member of the gardens.
“We tried to put different opportunities and prices out there, so people can support us however they’re able to,” Dorenbush said.
It’s the Central Gardens of North Iowa Board’s goal to raise $14,500 through the fundraiser.
Dorenbush said it costs Central Gardens more than $100,000 annually to operate the nearly 3-acre public garden.
The Virtual Garden Party fundraiser is separate from Central Gardens’ Upgrade 2020 project, a $220,000 capital campaign launched last year, Dorenbush said.
The campaign comprises 12 projects — identified by a 15-member board in its 2018-2021 strategic plan — to be completed by the Central Gardens of North Iowa’s 20th anniversary in 2020.
Half of the money is going toward the projects, while the other half is going into the Gardens’ endowment.
“We are close to being done,” Dorenbush said. “Our plan is to be done by the end of the summer and then we’ll make an announcement.”
Central Gardens of North Iowa, located on Second Avenue North between North Eighth and Ninth streets, was built on the former site of Central School nearly 20 years ago by a group of visionaries.
The Gardens boast 22 themed gardens, the Nature Education Pavilion, the Mother Earth Workshop, a gazebo, a pond and waterfall, a fountain and a moon gate arch that frames the Ceremonial Lawn.
They’re maintained almost entirely by volunteers. In recent years, there were more than 100, but more are always welcome.
“We are very fortunate,” Dorenbush said. “(Our volunteers) keep us going.”
It’s estimated more than 15,000 individuals visit the venue annually for events, weddings, reunions and parties.
Despite the two-week delay in opening and the modification to the Summer Garden Party, it’s been quite busy at the Gardens this summer, Dorenbush said.
They’ve hosted weekly Fresh on Fridays bouquet sales and Down & Dirty Garden Work sessions as well as weekend fitness classes and two Food Truck Fridays.
However, the Central Gardens of North Iowa Board has decided not to host in-person Garden Fiesta and Preservation Celebration events this year for the health and safety of its patrons and the community.
“We hope people will look to support us for our annual fundraiser and we’re hoping more people will come and walk through and enjoy the beauty of the garden,” Dorenbush said.
Central Gardens of North Iowa is open from dawn to dusk daily from May through October. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information about Central Gardens of North Iowa, visit www.centralgardensnorthiowa.com or the Central Gardens of North Iowa Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
