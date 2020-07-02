Central Gardens hopes to raise nearly $15K during virtual fundraiser

They’re maintained almost entirely by volunteers. In recent years, there were more than 100, but more are always welcome.

“We are very fortunate,” Dorenbush said. “(Our volunteers) keep us going.”

It’s estimated more than 15,000 individuals visit the venue annually for events, weddings, reunions and parties.

Despite the two-week delay in opening and the modification to the Summer Garden Party, it’s been quite busy at the Gardens this summer, Dorenbush said.

They’ve hosted weekly Fresh on Fridays bouquet sales and Down & Dirty Garden Work sessions as well as weekend fitness classes and two Food Truck Fridays.

However, the Central Gardens of North Iowa Board has decided not to host in-person Garden Fiesta and Preservation Celebration events this year for the health and safety of its patrons and the community.

“We hope people will look to support us for our annual fundraiser and we’re hoping more people will come and walk through and enjoy the beauty of the garden,” Dorenbush said.

Central Gardens of North Iowa is open from dawn to dusk daily from May through October. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.