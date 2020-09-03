Central Gardens' capital campaign raises nearly $350K

The Central Gardens of North Iowa Board of Directors is celebrating.
The board announced on social media Wednesday that it reached — and exceeded — its Upgrade 2020 project goal for project at the nearly 3-acre public garden.
“The North Iowa community’s response has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to announce that the total amount raised was nearly $350,000,” Board Treasurer Ann Grochala said. “What’s truly exciting is not only surpassing our goal as we did but also being able to contribute half of all monies raised to our permanent endowment, as per board policy, ensuring Central Gardens’ existence in perpetuity.”
Central Gardens of North Iowa launched its Upgrade 2020 project, a $220,000 capital campaign, in 2019.
The campaign comprises 12 projects — identified by a 15-member board in its 2018-2021 strategic plan — to be completed by the Central Gardens of North Iowa’s 20th anniversary this year.
Work on many of the projects has been completed or is in process.
The projects include:
- The Moon Gate ($10,000): Planting a screening arc of conifers with roses and perennials to the north of the Moon Gate to restore what was once a beautiful photo location for wedding parties prior to the multi-story condominium being built.
- The Nature Education Pavilion ($7,000): Adding night lighting for evening theatrical productions; expanding irrigation on the hillside and improving building accessibility.
- The Pond and Waterfall ($16,000): Rebuilding the waterfall, so it can be seen from 360 degrees and adding new plantings.
- The Naturalist Terrace ($32,500): Construction of a sound attenuating wall that’d reduce and deflect traffic noise as well as the installing a semi-permanent shade sail.
- The Ceremonial Lawn ($8,000): Retiling and resodding to better withstand increasing foot traffic.
- Eighth Street noise and visual barrier ($7,500): Planting of nearly 200 trees and shrubs to reduce noise from increased vehicular traffic.
- New sign at northwest corner and banners ($7.500): Installing a new sign and banners along Eighth Street to improve Central Gardens’ visibility to the public.
- Entrance fountain improvements ($7,000): Adding landscaping inside and outside the gate as well as replacing the fountain’s tired parts.
- Plant identification apps ($3,500)
- Mother Earth Work Shop enhancement ($7,500): Correcting drainage, adding a visual linkage between the shop and pavilion at the main entrance and landscaping.
Because the campaign raised more than $220,000, other projects previously relegated to the wish list can be completed, according to the Gardens’ Facebook post.
Two of them are relocating the mulch pit to the east side of the activity lawn and adding a new garden and seating area just south of the cutting garden.
Central Gardens of North Iowa, located on Second Avenue North between North Eighth and Ninth streets, was built on the former site of Central School nearly 20 years ago by a group of visionaries.
The Gardens boast 22 themed gardens, the Nature Education Pavilion, the Mother Earth Workshop, a gazebo, a pond and waterfall, a fountain and a moon gate arch that frames the Ceremonial Lawn.
They’re maintained almost entirely by volunteers. In recent years, there were more than 100, but more are always welcome.
It’s estimated more than 15,000 individuals visit the venue annually for events, weddings, reunions and parties.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board has decided to delay a formal community celebration until 2021 when all of the improvements will be on display.
“We are so grateful to all the businesses, individuals, foundations, trusts and public entities that supported our efforts,” Board Vice President Becke Dorenbush said. “In spite of these uncertain times, North Iowans have recognized what an important role Central Gardens plays in providing a place of respite and beauty for so many.”
Central Gardens of North Iowa is open from dawn to dusk daily from May through October. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information about Central Gardens of North Iowa, visit www.centralgardensnorthiowa.com or the Central Gardens of North Iowa Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!