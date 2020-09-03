Central Gardens' capital campaign raises nearly $350K

Because the campaign raised more than $220,000, other projects previously relegated to the wish list can be completed, according to the Gardens’ Facebook post.

Two of them are relocating the mulch pit to the east side of the activity lawn and adding a new garden and seating area just south of the cutting garden.

Central Gardens of North Iowa, located on Second Avenue North between North Eighth and Ninth streets, was built on the former site of Central School nearly 20 years ago by a group of visionaries.

The Gardens boast 22 themed gardens, the Nature Education Pavilion, the Mother Earth Workshop, a gazebo, a pond and waterfall, a fountain and a moon gate arch that frames the Ceremonial Lawn.

They’re maintained almost entirely by volunteers. In recent years, there were more than 100, but more are always welcome.

It’s estimated more than 15,000 individuals visit the venue annually for events, weddings, reunions and parties.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board has decided to delay a formal community celebration until 2021 when all of the improvements will be on display.