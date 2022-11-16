Cause determined in Mason City fire that killed four children

The cause of an early morning fire that killed four children and injured two has been determined.

The source of the blaze was a power strip located on the main floor, according to a release from the Mason City Fire Department.

On Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., MCFD responded to a fire reported at a house located at 509 N. Washington Ave. When crews arrived, flames were visible on the first and second floors of the house.

The victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

John Michael Mcluer, 55; and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated at the hospital with burn injuries. Their conditions are not known.

Two firefighters also sustained injuries battling the blaze.