Cassel steps down from Mason City school board

Mason City Board of Education director Kristine Cassel is stepping down from her position on the board. The move was announced earlier this week, and will be discussed at Thursday’s special board meeting.

Cassel was elected to serve on the board in November of 2019. She says she doesn’t want to comment on why she is stepping down, as she doesn’t want her reasoning misinterpreted.

“Thank you for letting me serve,” Cassel said. “That’s it. It has nothing to do with the board why I am doing it.”

Board of Education President Lorrie Lala says she doesn't want to comment until the board discusses it as an agenda item at Thursday’s meeting.

There’s a list of things that will happen next according to the board’s policy on the process for filling a vacant school board seat. First off, the vacancy will be filled by appointment within 30 days of the vacancy.

To fill a vacancy by appointment, the board must print a public notice stating that the board is planning on filling the vacancy by appointment. Electors of the school district have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. The Globe Gazette has received the public notice from the board.