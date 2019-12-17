Who doesn't keep a treasured collection of those cardboard coupons from Casey's pizza? And who doesn't know the elation of discovering you have 10 — enough for that free pizza?
Well, cherish them while you can, because in March 2020, they'll no longer be accepted.
Instead, they'll be transitioning to a digital coupon system. You'll need to set up a Casey's account to collect them, and free pizza offers, which you'll still get after buying ten pizzas, must be redeemed within 60 days.

Casey's began the transition to digital Dec. 1. Any existing physical box tops will have to be brought to a Casey's store before March 1, 2020 if you want them to be converted to digital.
For more information, visit caseys.com/faq/caseys-rewards/box-tops.
