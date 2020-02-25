Casey's extends deadline to convert cardboard pizza coupons


Who doesn't keep a treasured collection of those cardboard coupons from Casey's pizza boxes? And who doesn't know the elation of discovering you have 10 — enough for that free pizza?

Well, those days are now numbered. Instead, Casey's will be transitioning to a digital coupon system. You'll need to set up a Casey's account to collect them, and once you get a free pizza offer, which you'll still get after buying ten pizzas, it must be redeemed within 60 days.

Originally, Casey's announced that starting this weekend, the cardboard currency would no longer be accepted.

As of Tuesday, however, Casey's announced it will now allow customers to redeem the coupons a few extra months — until June 30, 2020.

Casey's pizza box coupon

Casey's began the transition to digital Dec. 1. Any existing physical box tops will have to be brought to a Casey's store before June 30, 2020 if you want them to be converted to digital.

For more information, visit caseys.com/faq/caseys-rewards/box-tops.

