{{featured_button_text}}

Carson King announced the final total of his #ForTheKids fundraiser, which reached just shy of $3 million.

Iowa Stead Family Hospital will be receiving a total donation of $2,959,226.30, which King announced Tuesday afternoon on the Murph and Andy Show on 1460 KXNO. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

King's Venmo donations reached over $924,000, which were matched by Anhueser-Busch and Venmo.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

While Carson King's donation spree is over, you can always make direct donations to the hospital. Or, really, any cause of your choice.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments