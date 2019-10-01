Carson King announced the final total of his #ForTheKids fundraiser, which reached just shy of $3 million.
Iowa Stead Family Hospital will be receiving a total donation of $2,959,226.30, which King announced Tuesday afternoon on the Murph and Andy Show on 1460 KXNO.
$2,959,336.30! That's the official donation from @CarsonKing2 @BuschBeer and @venmo to @UIchildrens! Amazing job Carson, amazing job Iowa! pic.twitter.com/6Hrvi5JHIg— 1460 KXnO (@1460kxno) October 1, 2019
King's Venmo donations reached over $924,000, which were matched by Anhueser-Busch and Venmo.
While Carson King's donation spree is over, you can always make direct donations to the hospital. Or, really, any cause of your choice.
