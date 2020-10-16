'Carried in our hearts:' annual service memorializes lost pregnancies

On Thursday, around two dozen parents filed into a chapel at Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City to share in their grief and offer support to each other as they remembered the children they lost during pregnancy or as newborns.

October 15 is commemorated around the globe as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, setting aside a day to reflect and speak out about what many in attendance believe is a topic that continues to be overlooked.

The ceremony, hosted by MercyOne North Iowa, included spiritual readings and recitations of poetry, and was followed by a solemn candlelight gathering at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery's Lullaby Lane, an area in which many infants and children who've died are interred.

The remains of children lost during pregnancy which had been kept in the care of the hospital are also laid to rest there, marked with a headstone which reads "Carried in our hearts," followed by the year.

Alongside the headstones, a new gravesite for children lost in the last year was adorned with flowers and candles. Couples spent quiet moments at the site, one mother kneeling down to press her fingers into the dirt.