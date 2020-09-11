Car rally earns candidate J.D. Scholten honks of approval

"(We) must make sure rural hospitals are taken care of ... (we must) make sure that prescription drug prices are reasonable," Scholten said.

On the economic front, Scholten told the crowd that one reason the system looks the way it does for so many Americans is that there aren't nearly enough working class politicians in D.C. The policies being written don't reflect realities. "People are struggling to do everything and get ahead," is how Scholten phrased it.

To "secure" democracy, Scholten said its crucial to make it harder for politicians to become lobbyists once they're out of office. On top of that, he also suggested corporate PAC shouldn't have any place in campaigns.

In July, Scholten declined to take money from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee because, as he said in a statement, "We won’t be beholden to special interests or the DCCC; instead, we’re reaching out to folks across the political spectrum to earn votes." When he reflected on that decision at the parking lot event, Scholten added that a campaign should be run out of the district and not out of Washington.

Scholten will need funding as the race heads down the homestretch.