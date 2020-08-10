Car plows into house in Mason City on Monday

Mason City police responded to 622 N Federal Ave, shortly after 5 p.m. after a Ford Mustang crashed through the front porch of the house.
A man, who appeared to be bleeding, could be seen handcuffed, talking to an officer in front of the residence.
A witness on the scene said she heard a car traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
It is unclear if the home was occupied. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
