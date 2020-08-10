You are the owner of this article.
Car plows into house in Mason City on Monday
breaking top story

Car vs House 1

A handcuffed man can be seen talking to an officer after police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a house on North Federal Avenue on Monday.

Mason City police responded to 622 N Federal Ave, shortly after 5 p.m. after a Ford Mustang crashed through the front porch of the house.

A man, who appeared to be bleeding, could be seen handcuffed, talking to an officer in front of the residence.

Car vs house 2

Police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a house on North Federal Avenue on Monday.

A witness on the scene said she heard a car traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

It is unclear if the home was occupied. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

