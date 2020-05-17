Capturing the coronavirus pandemic in real time for all time

The society is particularly interested in stories and materials that reflect the pandemic’s ripple effects on health care, education and labor. It’s looking for stories from Iowans about how the pandemic has affected their everyday lives, including social distancing, working from home and shifting school and other activities to virtual formats.

Q. Aren’t you worried that you will be flooded with face masks and some of the more mundane artifacts of the pandemic?

A: “I would say no. If you say, ‘Is a dozen homemade masks enough?’ I would probably say ‘yes’” as long as the cultural, ethnic and geographic diversity of the state is represented.

“We want to make sure we get the stories of all Iowans, whether it’s Latino ancestry, African American ancestry, European ancestry. We are the holders of the state’s history. That’s our role and mission. We will do our best to preserve and share your story to future Iowans. We take it seriously.”

Q. We joke about hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but what else do you hope Iowans will share?